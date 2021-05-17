Barcelona’s keeper ter Stegen out of Germany’s Euro 2020 squad

Agency Reports

FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will not be part of Germany’s Euro 2020 squad this summer as he will undergo knee surgery.

“I have decided together with the club’s medical team that I will do a complementary intervention on my knee,” ter Stegen said on Instagram Monday.

“(But) I’m sad that I will miss the Euro 2020 this summer with Germany.

“For the first time in many years, I will be a fan at home supporting my country. I hope we win it!”

The 29-year-old ter Stegen has been the long-time back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is also Germany captain.

“We were in talks with Marc,” Germany coach Joachim Loew told the federation (DFB) homepage. “He knows that we value him highly as a world-class goalkeeper.

“Manu is number one currently and for the Euros, but the players have to be at the highest level and always want to test themselves against the best, in games and in training.

“Marc will unfortunately be missing for the Euros, but we have further excellent goalkeepers alongside Marc and Manu.”

The operation is set for May 20 in Malmo, Sweden, and could open the door for Cologne goalkeeper Kevin Trapp to make the squad alongside Bernd Leno of Arsenal.