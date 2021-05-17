Breaking: EFCC arrests ex-Kwara Governor Ahmed over alleged N9bn fraud

By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Former Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over alleged N9 billion fraud.
Ahmed is being currently grilled by the EFCC in Abuja over the alleged N9 billion diverted from the coffers of Kwara State Government.
A top EFCC source said the former governor responded to invitation from the EFCC and that he arrived the headquarters of the commission around 10.00am on Monday and has been there since.
A team of EFCC operatives are said to be grilling the former governor of the alleged diversion of fund.
Spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed the former governor’s arrest.
He told PM NEWS that Ahmed is still with the commission and is still being grilled and questioned over certain allegations.
Uwujaren refused to disclose the details of the alleged fraud levelled against Ahmed.
Learned men,College graduates looting,stealing from their Country’s treasury.Men who supposed to know better that it is criminal to steal from the country’s treasury but don’t give a damn. With all their degrees,all they are good at is robbing their country blind. Shameless people. None,not one of them is exempted,they do so because they are not accountable for their crimes. In China people like them are shot to put fear to others who might want to steal from the treasury not so in Nigeria. In Nigeria they are awarded titles by so called kings whose in fact their time as Kings,the system is outdated but in Nigeria it is well.
What goes around comes around and so since Nigeria’s independence things are falling apart and so in the words of Chinua Achebe of blessed memory,”the center cannot hold.” There is no structure to build on in Nigeria,nobody is accountable,people who are supposed to be in jail are walking about thereby there are many wannabes who feel it is right to steal because if they don’t steal their people will accused them of a missed opportunity. Sad.
Could it be that the man was so confused, while in Government House, that he turned the National Coat of Arms, upside down?