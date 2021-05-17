Buhari hails Nigeria’s goalie, Emmanuel Okala at 70

By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday joined sports-loving Nigerians in wishing one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Emmanuel Okala, a happy 70th birthday.

In a statement released by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, the president recalled that Okala represented the best of Nigerian talent and dexterity.

At his prime, Emmanuel Okala served as a goalkeeper for the senior national football team.

Buhari thanked the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations Winner for inspiring many with his brand of patriotism and dedication to duty each time he donned the national colours on duty.

According to the President, Okala is worthy of honour and celebration as a coach and mentor who has helped many footballers succeed in their chosen careers.

Thereafter, he prayed to Almighty God to grant the elder statesman more memorable years of health and fulfilment in all his endeavours.