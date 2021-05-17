Buhari salutes Professor Abubakar named as UCL dean

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prof Ibrahim Abubakar, a British-Nigerian, who has just been appointed as the Dean of the University College, London (UCL) Faculty of Population Health Sciences.

Abubakar is a world-leading scholar in the field of infectious disease epidemiology.

Before his appointment, he was the head of TB at Public Health England.

President Buhari thanked Abubakar for the unflinching support he has provided to public health institutions in Nigeria, to achieve tangible results in the area of control and prevention of communicable diseases.

The President said he believes that the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) trained medical doctor will bring his extensive wealth of experience and skills in public health to his new role.

Abubakar’s professional records span from his outstanding leadership at the Institute for Global Health in the last five years to extensive research in infectious disease epidemiology, migration and health.

He was elected to the Fellowship of the Academy of Medical Sciences in 2020.

After graduating from ABU in 1992, Abubakar went on to obtain a Master of Science degree from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in 1999.

He also obtained a DPH from the University of Cambridge in 2000 and a PhD from the University of East Anglia in 2007.

He will settle down to his new role from August 1, 2021.