Fani-Kayode warns Buhari: Don’t join Erdogan to fight Israel

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi-Kayode has warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to heed the call of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan to support Palestine against Israel.

Erdoghan had on Friday phoned Buhari, seeking his support for Palestine in the battle against Israel.

A statement issued by the Turkey Presidency said Erdogan drew attention to Turkey’s efforts exerted in order for the international community to teach the necessary lesson to unlawful, unjust and unscrupulous Israel due to its attacks against Palestine.

The presidency said Erdogan voiced his belief that Nigeria would show solidarity with Palestinians in this rightful cause.

“Drawing attention to Turkey’s efforts exerted in order for the international community to teach the necessary lesson to unlawful, unjust and unscrupulous Israel due to its attacks against Palestine, President Erdogan voiced his belief that Nigeria would show solidarity with Palestinians in this rightful cause,” it stated.

Reacting to this development on Sunday, Fani-Kayode said President Erdoghen of Turkey should leave Nigeria out of his jihad against Israel and his attempt to teach Israel a lesson.

“President Buhari would be wise not to condemn Israel or join in any reckless adventure against the Jewish state otherwise a terrible price will be paid.

“It is an article of faith for a every true Christian to stand with Israel. There are over 100 million Christians in this country who love & revere Israel. We pray for her every day & bless her. If we are forced to choose between the Arabs & the Jews we would choose the Jews.

“Israel can & will never be defeated. If provoked she will bring all her enemies to their knees. We have enough problems of our own.

“Taking on the Jews would be an exercise in futility, would divide our country & would push us closer to greater conflict & possibly a civil war.

“Remember what happened in Lebanon in the 1980’s and 1990’s? God forbid it should happen here. A word is enough for the wise,” Fani-Kayode warned Buhari.