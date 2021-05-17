JUST IN: Gunmen shoot four persons dead in Rivers again

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Gunmen have reportedly invaded Kono Boue community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State and shot four persons dead.

The incident was said to have occurred in the wee hour of Saturday.

They were said to have shot sporadically when they entered the community, dowing four persons in the process.

Reports filtering in from the community said among those killed included one Lekara Bira, 32 and Torka, 40 and two others.

It was also gathered that the gunmen, in possession of Ak-47 rifle shot indiscriminately at any young man on sight.

The tragic incident has been confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Kono Boue Community Development Committee(CDC), Golden Nwibakpo, who in an interview with our Correspondent decried the incessant killings in Kono Boue.

Nwibakpo claimed that the four men who were killed allegedly did not belong to any Cult group and were law abiding citizens of the community.

Nwibakpo suggested that the Police authority should establish a Police station in the community to curb the incessant killings, and urged the Rivers State Government to make the deplorable road in the community motorable to ensure proper patrol of the area by security agencies.

He further disclosed that the Community has been deserted as residents had fled the crisis-ridden Community to Bori town the headquarters of Khana Local Government Area.

It would be recalled that unknown gunmen penultimate Sunday killed Nkpa Awolowo, a 58 year-old Man in Kono Boue community.

However, at the time of filing this report, the State Police Command has not officially confirmed the incident.