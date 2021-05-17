Obaseki swears in Joe Acha as Acting Chief Judge

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki described the peaceful, orderly and predictable transfer of power within the leadership of all arms of government as the single-most-important hallmark of a civilized working democracy.

He stated this on Monday, during the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Joe Itsebaga Acha, as the Acting Chief Judge of the state.

The emergence of Justice Acha followed the retirement of Honorable Justice Esther Edigin.

The ceremony was held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, in Benin, the state capital.

Obaseki urged Justice Acha to take to heart the solemn oath he swore to, charging him to ensure that the state judiciary under his headship delivers, not just judgement, but justice to the people.

According to him, “The peaceful, orderly and predictable transfer of power within the leadership of all arms of government is the single most important hallmark of a civilized working democratic.

“I, therefore, congratulate your Lordship on this swearing occasion, as the Acting Chief Judge of Edo state, as the most senior Judge, according to section 271 sub-section (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“I urge your Lordship to always take to heart the solemn oath which you had sworn to here today. As your Lordship become the custodian of an institution represents the last version of hope in our common existence.

“It is my desire and prayer that the justice sector under your lordship stewardship will continue to wax stronger as an institution and deliver not just judgment but justice to all who come to you or before you.

“The government has in the past clearly declared support for the rapid development of the Judiciary as an institution, not just in terms of building infrastructure, we are very keen on changing and transforming all our institutions in Edo state.

“That is the legacy this government owes the people for voting for us massively in the last governorship election. Our goal is to help you transform the Judiciary system into a very stronger institution,” he added.

Furthermore, Obaseki assured that his administration would help build the capacity of his Brother Judges and other staff in the judiciary system.

In his remarks, the new Acting Chief Judge promised to “continue to interface with other arms in our avowed duty of justice delivery to the citizenry for the peace and progress of Edo state.”

Acha disclosed that within the next few weeks, he would embark on training all the Registrars and Secretaries to enhance their productivity.