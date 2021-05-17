Police debunk gunmen attack in Modakeke Town

The Police Command in Osun has described as false, a report that Modakeke Town in Osun was attacked by gunmen on Sunday.

“The news is fake,’’ the spokesperson for the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement on Monday in Osogbo.

Opalola said that what happened in Modakeke on Sunday was a show of force by some vigilantes guarding the area against thieves and other hoodlums.

“I wish to keep you abreast of the incident that occurred in Modakeke last night, 16th May 2021 and has been trending on social media.

“I want to categorically state that it is an erroneous belief that some people came to attack people.

“The true situation is that vigilantes guarding the area against hoodlums were on routine show to alert the people of the community of their presence and assure them of safety.

“But because of what happened recently, people became apprehensive thinking they were under attack,’’ she said.

According to Opalola, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, wishes to reassure Osun people of his commitment to ensuring adequate security.

“He, therefore, appeals to everyone to report any strange movements or anyone suspected to be of questionable character.

“He urged the residents to go about their lawful businesses without any fear,’’ the spokesperson said.