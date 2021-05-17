Restructuring: Ohanaeze calls for Lawan’s impeachment

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called for the impeachment of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, over his comments on restructuring.
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization on Monday described the stance of Lawan over the resolutions of Southern Governors as “affirmative evidence that the Senator is a rubber stamp of the presidency and biased umpire.”
Ohanaeze Ndigbo stressed that Lawan deserved to be impeached without further delay.
This is coming after Lawan opposed recent resolutions of the Southern Nigeria governors.
Ohanaeze in its reaction on Monday said the Senate President had clearly shown that he lacked the morality to continue to preside over the National Assembly.
In a statement by its Secretary-General, Ohaneze said, “Senate President, Ahmed Lawan’s inflammatory comments on restructuring has bestowed on him the award of ‘most unpopular and rubber stamp’ Senate President in the history of the Senate, who stood against collective liberties and yearnings of Nigerians to re-address the faulty system and structural imbalance of the country.
“Lawan and co-travellers were caught unawares by the call for a change of status quo which the North had benefited from and shortchanged people of the south.
“The call for restructuring and ban of open grazing was bitter pills for the North to swallow, and opposition against the southern Governors resolutions reinforced our belief and suspicions that the North like the manner they destroyed the reports of 2014 Constitutional conference, will leave no stone unturned to frustrate the move to restructure Nigeria, for sinister economic reasons, unhealthy dominance and parochial policies against the south.”
Ohaneze added that “Senator Ahmed Lawan has squandered the goodwill of Nigerians and ought to relinquish his position as President of the Senate by resigning honourably, having made nepotistic comments capable of creating disaffection among Nigerians.
“Since he hasn’t shown remorse over his comments, the Senate should save itself from a moral standpoint by getting rid of inept and rubber stamp leadership. It should replace Senator Lawan with a vibrant personality to revamp the independence of the Senate and stop it from being an appendage of the Presidency.”
