The Voice Nigeria: Falz makes tough choices

Tensions were high on Saturday night as musician Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana had to make a hard choice on which of his talents to lose.

Falz is a coach on the ongoing music reality show, “The Voice Nigeria’’, and his team was the center of Saturday’s knockout stage where they had to fight for their spots on the show.

Taking the lead on the second round of the Knockout was Neky who delivered a salsa-inspired performance of the popular hit from the ’90s, ‘Killing Me Softly’ by “The Fugees’’.

While the coaches commended her for the performance, she was sent to the danger zone by her coach, Falz.

Next up was Naomi Mac who gave a heartwarming and powerful rendition of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Look To You’. Her performance got amazing commendations from all four coaches – Darey, Yemi Alade, Waje and Falz.

Waje and Darey were ready to steal her on the spot should she be sent to the danger zone. However, she was selected straight to the Battles.

Okemdiya stepped up to perform a rendition of Adekunle Gold’s “Something Different”. After what seemed to be an enjoyable performance, he was sent to the danger zone.

On his part, KPee slew his performance as he delivered a personalised and entertaining rendition of ‘Risky’ by Davido.

Although he was moved to the danger zone, the episode took an unexpected turn when Waje and Darey immediately hit their buzzer to steal KPee to their teams.

As was being done in the Blinds, the two coaches had to pitch their teams to KPee who eventually chose Darey as his new coach.

Meanwhile, Peace did an energetic performance of ‘Wanted’ by Tiwa Savage. Her fate on the show would be decided after the last talent from the team made her performance.

Tamara captivated the coaches with her rendition of ‘Bleeding Love’ by Leona Lewis which earned her a straight ticket to the Battles.

At the end of the night, Falz had to make a difficult decision of choosing one from the talents already in the danger zone. Eventually, he chose Peace and the others came to the end of their journey on the show.