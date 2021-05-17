Zidane denies saying goodbye to Madrid players

Zinedine Zidane has denied telling Madrid players he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Spanish sports paper Marca reported the now debunked news on Sunday, saying the Frenchman hinted about his departure on 8 May.

“How am I going to tell my players that I am leaving now, when we are putting everything on the line?” he said.

“When you say things from the outside, you can say whatever you want. I am not ever going to say that to my players.

“At the end of the season we will see, but now I am in this and am focused on the last match.

“We cannot talk constantly about my future, the most important thing is the last match that we have to play, ” Zidane said.

With one point separating his side and Atletico Madrid and just one match to spare, Zidane is keen for a positive result at home to Villarreal on Sunday.

“We are going to play our match and we are going to have a difficult match against Villarreal, so we have to concentrate on ourselves,” he said in his post-match press conference.