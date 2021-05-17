Zidane denies saying goodbye to Madrid players

The Spanish sports paper Marca reported the now debunked news on Sunday, saying the Frenchman hinted about his departure on 8 May.
“How am I going to tell my players that I am leaving now, when we are putting everything on the line?” he said.
“When you say things from the outside, you can say whatever you want. I am not ever going to say that to my players.
“At the end of the season we will see, but now I am in this and am focused on the last match.
“We cannot talk constantly about my future, the most important thing is the last match that we have to play, ” Zidane said.
With one point separating his side and Atletico Madrid and just one match to spare, Zidane is keen for a positive result at home to Villarreal on Sunday.
“We are going to play our match and we are going to have a difficult match against Villarreal, so we have to concentrate on ourselves,” he said in his post-match press conference.