3 soldiers killed in Niger’s Magama in shootout with terrorists: Gov. Bello

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger has confirmed the killing of three soldiers by gunmen in Magama Local Government Area of state.

Bello spoke with newsmen in Minna on Tuesday after an expanded emergency Security meeting at Government House.

He described the latest attack against the military was unfortunate.

He said that soldiers and a group of bandits on Monday night engaged each other in a gun battle, leading to the death of three soldiers.

He said some of the bandits were also killed, in the shootout that lasted over one hour.

” Two bodies of the bandits were later recovered from the bush while they manage to escape with the rest.

He said that the bandits are being trailed by the Army and assured that they will be arrested soonest.

Governor Bello said peace is gradually returning to some of the communities recently sacked by the bandits.

“No fewer than 50 Communities have been resettled back in the villages. They were led back to their villages by the soldiers.

“Now that the rain has started, the people who are predominantly farmers will go back to their farms and start planting.

“All the affected Communities in the three local government areas of Shiroro, Munya and Rafi mostly affected are major agricultural communities and with the security cover by the Military, farming will commence in earnest and the fear of food shortage next year is being allayed”,he said.