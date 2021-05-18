Abducted Prof. Grace Ayanbimpe, husband regain freedom

By Nimot Sulaimon

Security agents in Plateau state have rescued a professor with the Department of Medical Microbiology, University of Jos, Grace Ayanbimpe and her husband, Deacon Femi Isaac Ayanbimpe.

Gunmen stormed their residence behind Haske Quarters, Lamingo in Jos and abducted the couple early on Monday.

They were freed Monday night.

Confirming their release, the spokesman of Plateau Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, said the academic and her husband were rescued unhurt.

They were rescued by a joint effort of the Police Tactical team Plateau State Command, Hunters, and Vigilantes.

The PPRO said: “With the concerted effort of the Police Tactical Team, Plateau State Command, hunters and vigilantes, the kidnapped victims, Prof Grace Ayanbimpe and her husband, Mr Isaac Ayanbimpe were released unhurt”.