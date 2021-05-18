All states in difficult times: Nigerian governors beg NLC

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to exercise calm and restraint in its engagement with the Kaduna State Government.

The forum made the call in a statement signed by its Chairman and Governor of Ekiti, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Monday in Abuja.

Fayemi called for cautious introspection on the part of labour, saying no meaningful progress had ever been achieved in an atmosphere of conflict and chaos.

“The NGF also wishes to remind the NLC that its actions can become counter-productive, especially as the last year 2020 has adversely affected workers socially and economically. “

He advised the NLC to explore the already open avenue of rapprochement that the Kaduna state government had provided to resolve the matter and join the state to evolve a convivial working environment that would be befitting for all.

“The NGF also calls on the NLC to be open-minded toward the altruistic intention of the staff audit that the Kaduna state is embarking upon to sanitise the state’s workforce and make it more productive.

“This should not be seen as a witch-hunt or an attempt to unnecessarily downsize the civil service.

“As we all know, all states are at present going through difficult times and the most feasible option will be for each state to device its own response to its unique challenges without undermining the rights of individuals to seek redress. “

Activities in the state have been paralysed as the five-day warning strike directed by the NLC over the irregular sacking of civil servants began on Monday.

The NLC National President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, said at the kick-off of the action that it would run its full course unless the state government attended to the workers’ grievances.