€4.2m Ibori loot lands in Nigeria

By Wandoo Sombo/Abuja

Nigeria has received €4.2 million Euros looted funds recovered by the British Government from the family members and associates of former Delta Governor, James Ibori.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, confirmed this development on Tuesday.

He said the amount has been credited into the designated Federal Government account with naira equivalent.

The statement by Malami spokesman, Dr Umar Gwandu read: “The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN signed the Memorandum of Understanding for the repatriation of the Ibori loot on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The development, according to Malami, was a demonstration of the recognition of reputation Nigeria earns through records of management of recovered stolen Nigerian stolen in the execution of public oriented projects