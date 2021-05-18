I’m not a Nigerian artiste, I don’t make money here – Burna boy

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Grammy award-winning musician, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, claimed that he is not a Nigerian artiste because he does not make money from Nigeria.

The singer made the statement while responding to various tweets on Twitter which has sparked a debate on the microblogging platform.

It all started when a Twitter user posted a picture of him and the singer and said; “When I said I was there and saw the rise of @burnaboy I really was. He’s living proof that hard work and talent pays off.”

Another user replied him saying: “Hard work, Talent + Atlantic Records pays off. I think you skipped the last statement.”

K-Star replied to the user who appeared to be Davido’s fan but Burna boy squeed in, urging the fan not to work himself up.

“Bro. Don’t get worked up. It’s Nigerian Twitter with 2 delusional fanbases, trust me You are not talking to actual people if their handles look like that.”

Another fan tweeted; “Burna boy go soon leave Twitter NG for una.” The African Giant replied, “Me wey no even be Nigerian artist.”

Another fan queried the singer’s response with a tweet, which read, “But you dey promote African culture and you Dey deny your own motherland, all na showbiz as usual.”

Burna boy went on to tweet; “I’m from here, and I live here because I love my home and my people, E no pass like that. I don’t make money from Nigeria. Na only cruise dey here.”(sic).

His response sparked mixed reactions as Nigerians took to Twitter to air their opinions over the singer’s comment.