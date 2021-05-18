It’s a private issue: Reno Omokri speaks on ‘marriage scandal’

Michael Adeshina
Reno Omokri, Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria from 2011-2015, said he has never had a child out of wedlock and will never do such.
Omokri stated this on Monday while reacting to a publication, by The Will Nigeria, titled “Reno Omokri Abandons Wife In America, Welcomes New Baby With UK Based Lover.”
The Will Nigeria reported that the fourth child of the ex-presidential aide named Ebele was not from “his rightful wife whom he married in Nigeria in both traditional and Church marriage.”
The online newspaper added that “Reno, who recently initiated #harassbuharioutoflondon, was only able to do so conveniently because he absconded to London where his new partner lives, contrary to his narration of flying out to London from California for the cause.”
The report added that Reno has refused to contribute to the upkeep of his family, one of whom is a special needs child.
The report further described Reno as a control freak, who subjected his estranged wife to emotional abuse for the better part of the 14 years they lived together.
However, Reno Omokri has denied the allegation of having a child out of wedlock but didn’t respond to the allegation of abuse.
He also didn’t confirm if his marriage to Tuokpe is still intact.
He simply noted that he won’t “talk about private family issues publicly.”
Please read Reno Omokri’s response below:
Yesterday (Sunday, May 16, 2021), I declared my intention to convene a #HarassBuhariOutofParis peaceful protest, between Monday, May 17, 2021 and Tuesday, May 18, 2021, and this morning we woke up to a salacious and scandalous story about me, that I will not even want to repeat.
A Nigerian proverb says the bird flew at night, and the baby died in the morning.
The story is false. If you look at the platform that originally carried the story, it becomes obvious that it is being sponsored by the Presidency, to distract me from going to Paris, because they know that the Africa-France summit is an international platform and any protest will highlight the failures of General Muhammadu Buhari.
That platform is notorious for pro-government stories. I am not the first perceived opponent of the Buhari administration to be targeted by them, neither will I be the last. You only need to visit the site.
I have never and can never engage in premarital or extramarital sex. I abhor it. God forbid!
I am so loathed to even respond to such a malicious attack on me by the Buhari administration. And I will not be baited to talk about private family issues publicly. Suffice to say that I have never had, and will never have a child out of wedlock.
To me, it is best ignored because the devil is a known liar, and that is who has inspired those behind this story.
Nobody can break my focus. After we are done with the Paris protest, my lawyers and I will sit down to decide if and when we should sue.
Lest I forget, do you love Nigeria? Are you based in Paris? Join us for the #HarassBuhariOutOfParis peaceful protest tomorrow, 12 noon, Paris Time, at the Temporary Exhibition Centre, in front of the Eiffel Tower. Buhari can’t be globetrotting, while Nigeria is drifting. Go back and fix Nigeria!
According to that versatile scholar, Chinua Achebe, if you are in the bathroom taking your bath and you run while still naked after a mad man who is absconding with your clothes, then both of you are mad.
It’s for this sole reason that I will accept Omokiri’s response. He has stated convincingly that he has no side chick, talk less about fathering any child outside wedlock and I think that is enough.
