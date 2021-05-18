Just IN: Buhari seeks approval for $6.183b external loan

By Abankula
President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to approve a new external loan of $6.183billion for the Federal Government to finance the 2021 budget deficit.
Senate President Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letter of request on the floor of the Senate at plenary on Tuesday.
The letter requests for a resolution of the National Assembly for the implementation of the external borrowing of $2.18 billion in the 2021 Appropriations Act, among others.
It also requests for the approval of Donor Funded Projects under the 2018-2020 Federal Government external borrowing rolling plan.
In Naira terms, the total loan request is N2,343,387,942,848.00.
Yet another loan. Lord arise and strike these people.
Please do not approve the loan. Buhari is putting Nigeria in a bind.
Mr. INTEGRIThief. Ole
Jasper, hide where you are hiding. We do not need your type.
You do not know anything. If Buhari does not have credibility, he cannot borrow a cent.
Besides, he is applying the loans for what it is meant for. The effect is gain gain gain.
We are not bothered and lenders too because there is no diversion of the loans to private account.
The future is bright with critical projects he is executing all over Nigeria. The projects will pay for the loans and make life better for. All.
Your lame defense to this ineptitude is pathetic
Buhari has finished Nigeria with huge debt profile.
Nigeria’s situation is made worse by a Senate President Lawan, who would readily without any conscience and sound reasoning approved whatever loan plan of this incompetent President.
What a country. There was a country. What a government that could not figure out how to generate funds without recourse borrowing.
6 years into Buhari’s damn government, they still don’t have any economy blueprints, it’s all about loans and cows.
Nigeria is in trouble. Buhari has destroyed Nigeria pata pata. Nothing remains. Just, Loan, loan, loan. Cow, cow, cow, cows. What a heck!