I can’t be held responsible for Abidemi Rufai’s action – Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State said he cannot be held responsible for the action of his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Special Duties, Abidemi Rufai.

Abiodun stated this on Tuesday following the arrest of Abidemi Rufai in New York.

Rufai was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over an alleged $350,000 fraud.

Abidemi Rufai, a former aspirant for Ijebu Central Federal Constituency of Ogun State, was arrested on Friday at JFK Airport in New York on a criminal complaint charging him with wire fraud for his scheme to steal over $350,000.

However, the Governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said Rufai has been suspended with immediate effect.

The governor described Rufai’s involvement in fraud as ‘disturbing’.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary said; “We received the very disturbing news of the arrest of one of the governor’s political appointees, Mr Abidemi Rufai in New York over alleged unemployment benefits and fraud in the United States, this morning.

“While the Governor cannot be held responsible for the actions of a full-grown adult, especially outside the jurisdiction of Ogun and Nigeria, he has since suspended the suspect from office to enable him to answer the charges leveled against him.

“The Governor wishes to condemn any act capable of undermining his determination to institute an open, transparent, accountable, and morally upright behaviour in the State and in governance.

“Gov. Abiodun remains committed to his agenda of building our future together and will not condone criminals either in his government or the state in general.”