NCDC delivers on its target, records 2 million tests

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), said 2,002,653 tests were carried out since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means that it has delivered on its self-imposed target of two million tests in the country.

The NCDC said this on its official Twitter handle late on Monday.

On April 28, 2020, the agency had said that in terms of testing capacity in the country, it had targeted conducting tests for two million Nigerians in three months.

“NCDC Laboratory Strategic Group has set itself a target of testing two million people across Nigeria in the next three months.

The two million will come to about 50,000 per State, which it noted was a very ambitious target.

Nigeria has now conducted about 2,002,653 tests since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced in the country on February 27, 2020.

To meet up the testing target, the country tested about 100,000 people at various NYSC orientation camps nationwide.

It also executed a National Testing Week as part of arrangements to ramp up testing.

The country has now achieved a very substantial and flexible testing capability.

NAN