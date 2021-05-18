Police arrest suspected fake female Surveyor Olukanni for impersonation

By Paul Iyoghojie

The police at the Area G. Command, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos have arrested a former administrative clerk, Olaide Olukanni, 34, for allegedly impersonating her employer, Abiodun Esan.

She was alleged to have forged his signatures to perpetrate alleged fraudulent act running into millions of naira.

According to the police, nemesis caught up with Olukanni, a Deacon and resident of Mokore Village, Warewa area of Ogun State, when her employer, Surveyor Abiodun Esan petitioned the Commissioner of Police, ACP in charge of Area G Command, Ogba, Lagos that his former clerk, Olukanni impersonated him and falsely represented herself to the public as Surveyor Abiodun Esan.

He alleged that the woman forged his signature and a survey plan of Lagos State with No 1:1000 in the name of surveyor Abiodun Esan and used it to process survey plans for about 120 clients and collected money running into millions of naira from them and in the process dented his hard earned business reputations.

Police further alleged that following the petition, the Area Commander directed his men to arrest the suspect and Olukanni was arrested at a hideout in Lagos.

The police said Olukanni has been charged before the Ogba Magistrate’s Court 4 and was granted bail by Chief Magistrate E. kubeije.

