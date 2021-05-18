UNILAG attracts N12b research grant, says Ogundipe

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) attracted N12 billion research grants in the past three and half years, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has said.

Ogundipe made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos on the sidelines of a public presentations of a book.

The book entitled “Nutritional Biochemistry”, was written by Prof. Ifeolu Akinwande of the Department of Biochemistry.

According to Ogundipe, research remains one of the institution’s major areas of focus and is geared toward the development of the country.

“In the last three and half years, we have been able to attract research grants of N12 billion.

“Just recently, one of the lecturers in our college of medicine attracted a research grant of $2 million from Bill Gates.

‘“I also recently attracted a research grant of 38,000 euros, with my mentee getting another 8,000 euros.

“Another lecturer in the department of architecture also recently won a research grant of £12,000; so, you can see that it is not only about infrastructure, we are also deep into research in this university,’’ he said.

Ogundipe said that in a bid to strengthen research activities in the institution, Pastor Daniel Olukoya of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries had offered to renovate the Central Research Laboratory in the institution.

According to him, the development is heart-warming and a sign of greater things to come.

The professor said that UNILAG was at the forefront of building not only structures but knowledge.

“We will continue to improve in our knowledge, in our research and ultimately in improving mankind and national development,’’ he said.

Earlier during the book presentation, the vice-chancellor described the author as a fountain of knowledge.

‘’Prof. Akinwande is a former Deputy Provost of our College of Medicine, a former Head, Department of Biochemistry, a mentor, not a tormentor.

“This is the second edition of the book. What he has been able to display today is scriptural; that even at old age, they will bring forth good fruits.

“As you can see, at the age of almost 80, he is still engaging himself by writing books in the area of biochemistry, which is relevant to all, because it is about nutrition.

“If you look at the type of food people are eating now, you will realise that it is largely junk.

“Now he is saying that if you go through this book – housewives, people in the food industry – they will all be able to come out with better nutritional skills and better feeding habits for healthy living,” he said.