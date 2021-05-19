Buhari eulogises Prof. Adedoyin National Pledge composer

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid a heartfelt tribute to Professor Felicia Adebola Adedoyin, composer of the National Pledge.

Buhari said the patriotic fervour of Professor Adedoyin, a renowned professor of Education will be remembered anytime the national pledge is recited.

Buhari asserted that the thoughtful and solemn words of the National Pledge by the iconic composer, have become an invocation to every citizen of the country to serve our fatherland with faithfulness, loyalty and honesty.

The President submits that Nigerians will continue to honour the memory of this legend who in 33 words gave us a timeless promise to keep for the nation.

He extended his commiseration to the Adedoyin family, friends and associates, as well as, the Government and people of Oyo State on the passing of the academic and writer, whose immense works will remain indelible in our minds.

He prays Almighty God to grant the departed eternal rest.