FG gives passport issuing centres deadline to clear backlog

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Federal Government has ordered all Passport Issuing Centres in the country to clear the existing backlog of applications on or before 31st May, 2021.

The directive was given a press statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of the Nigeria Immigration Service on Tuesday, 18 May, 2021.

According to the statement, “requests for fresh and/or re-issue shall not be entertained with effect from 18th May 2021-31st May 2021 in all centres except for locations in the Missions abroad.

“Notifications for collection of produced Passports are already going out to applicants who indicated functional phone numbers in their applications”.

The statement stated further that, “a new Passport application and processing regime shall commence by 1st June 2021.

“Critical features of the reform shall include the following: Applicants shall visit http://immigration.gov.ng to apply, pay and upload all the required documents for Passports; Book interview/appointment after a successful online application; That no applicant who have not booked online appointment shall be attended to; That no cash payment to anyone shall be entertained in any Issuing Centre.”

The statement also revealed that Passport application processing and issuance shall take a period of six weeks after a successful enrollment, and requests for reissue can be submitted Six Months before expiration”.

Furthermore, the statement added that “Our centres are working hard to resolve all backlog applications.

“We therefore appeal to applicants who have been waiting for more understanding and assure that they’ll get their Passports soon”.