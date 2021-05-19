Fire destroys N24.69bn properties, kills 113 people in Lagos

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday disclosed that fire destroyed N24.69 billion estimated worth of properties in the State in the last two years.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins disclosed this at a ministerial briefing to mark the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in office in Alausa.

He said while fire destroyed properties worth N24.69 billion, the Lagos State Fire Services was able to save properties worth N138.54 billion from being destroyed by fire in the last two years.

The commissioner also disclosed that 312 people were rescued alive from fire incidents, while 113 people were killed.

Bamgbose-Martins disclosed that the fire services attended to 1,899 fire calls in the last two years, whereas it had reduced the occurrence of fire outbreaks by 10%.

“The Service also responded to 312 rescue calls within the period under review. In its rescue operations, 203 victims have been rescued alive while 113 other victims were recovered, suspected dead.

“The Service attended to 98 False Calls, bringing the total number of fire and other related emergencies that were attended in the last two years to 2,309.

“In the cause of operation, Property estimated at N138.54 billion was saved from Fire and related emergencies during the period under review,” he added.

Answering questions during the briefing, the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola disclosed that the commission registered over 6,000 facilities before they commenced operations amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He added that the agency issued 4,250 events safety clearances and shot 450 clubs, bars, restaurants, event centres that violated COVID-19 protocols.

Mojola further disclosed that the commission prosecuted 720 people for COVID-19 violations in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, as well deployed 1,200 safety marshals to event Centres.