Igboho warns FG: ‘Attack on IPOB an attack on Yoruba nation’

Self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has warned the Federal Government not to attack members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying that attack on the group is an attack on Yoruba nation.
Igboho, who is leading a group championing the breakaway of Yoruba from Nigeria warned that he would join forces with their South East brothers to repel any further attack by .the Nigerian Army on the region.
Igboho, in a statement by his media aide, Olayomi Koiki, said attacks on the South-East is an attack on the Yoruba people.
He called on the Federal government to put an urgent stop to raids in the South-East region.
Igboho said if there are further attacks on people of the South-East, Yoruba Nation Now agitators would mobilise and support them.
“We would like to inform the FG of Nigeria that any attack on the South-East is an attack on the Yorubas.
“Biafra people have been targeted by the Nigeria Army and if there are any further attacks on them, we would have no other option but to support our brothers and sisters in Biafraland,” he said.
Jobless people.
My dear brother Sunday Igboho, Please we appreciate what you are doing about the liberation of Yoruba people. Kindly don’t get involved in the Igbo people issue, just mind your own business of Yoruba liberation.
Igbo people had being fighting for their independence since 1967 don’t get involved in Igbo business as you are not invited for help, even if they invited you for help you have to turn it down until when you finish the Yoruba matter.
You will recalled Igbo people are not too good friend of Yoruba as they are still blaming Awolowo till today for their misfortune in their failed civil war of 1967 – 1970 despite the fact that Ojukwu mislead them to start coming to Yoruba land by coming to Ore in Ondo state which is not part of their territory but they had bad mind of capturing and annexing Yoruba land and made all the Southern Nigeria part of Biafra.
You will also agree today that Igbo people are still fighting Yoruba secretly by calling Lagos a know man’s land which is a statement and plan of bad intention of Igbo toward Yoruba. Whatever plan you have with Igbo people this time please be careful and watch your back.
Please you and your media guy Koiki should talk less as the Federal Government are daily planning on how to arrest and disgrace you, so be careful talk less and mind your business. If i know how to contact you i would have love to have some discussions with you, we love you and keep watching your back and be careful. God bless you.
Another Yoruba troll.Sadly after displaying your wicked and cruel comments you mentioned God bless you? You are a primitive idiot.。You can keep hating the Igbos but one thing you can’t predict is what your own life will be or turn out to be in the hour.In your own demented mind,do you believe the igbos are seeking help from your savior (Sunday Igboho?) Did they ask him to fight for them? Igboho is trying to save fools like you!! Go and look for a severed head to make money hate as such is the job and hope of wicked crude primitive dirty idiot as you!
Igboho is relevant the more the headlines make him important. Newspapers should please blank him out and give us better news!
Igboho has gone mad again!
This guy is definitely going too far! How come SE suddenly become his business?