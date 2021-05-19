Igboho warns FG: ‘Attack on IPOB an attack on Yoruba nation’

Self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has warned the Federal Government not to attack members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying that attack on the group is an attack on Yoruba nation.

Igboho, who is leading a group championing the breakaway of Yoruba from Nigeria warned that he would join forces with their South East brothers to repel any further attack by .the Nigerian Army on the region.

Igboho, in a statement by his media aide, Olayomi Koiki, said attacks on the South-East is an attack on the Yoruba people.

He called on the Federal government to put an urgent stop to raids in the South-East region.

Igboho said if there are further attacks on people of the South-East, Yoruba Nation Now agitators would mobilise and support them.

“We would like to inform the FG of Nigeria that any attack on the South-East is an attack on the Yorubas.

“Biafra people have been targeted by the Nigeria Army and if there are any further attacks on them, we would have no other option but to support our brothers and sisters in Biafraland,” he said.