IGP launches Operation Restore Peace in South-South

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has launched Operation Restore Peace (ORS) in the South-South region in Port Harcourt.

Baba said that “Operation Restore Peace” which he launched at the Sharks Stadium is expected to rid the state and South-South of the menace of gunmen.

He said criminal elements, especially the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, whose members have taken arms against the country by attacking the police, military and other institutions of government should be fought to stand still.

The Acting IGP had earlier visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State at Government House Port Harcourt where he expressed appreciation to the governor for the support his administration has been rendering to the police both material, logistics and cares to families of officers and men felled in line of duty both in the past and recently.

“We need to launch Operation Restore Peace, ORP, in this region with the advent of IPOB and other criminal elements who have taken arms against the Police, Military and state assets. We have to do everything possible under the ambit of law to combat those who are making demand in an unconstitutional way,” he said.

Wike, in his response expressed regret about the inadequate budgetary allocation for the security agencies in Nigeria has not been given top priority.

Wike said most budgetary allocation were made for things that did not matter because issues and importance of security has not been taken seriously.

“We budget for things that don’t matter. This is because we have not taken security issues serious. Security is not only about purchasing equipment, there is training of personnel and good intelligence,” he said.

He stressed that when government strengthened the intelligence capability of the police and other State apparatus, most crimes could be nipped in the bud.

Wike reiterated that his administration was poised to continue to support the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, that have been working tirelessly to secure lives and property in the State.

He explained that support given to slain officers of the Nigeria Army, Police and Nigeria Civil Defence and Safety Corp in the State was to boost their morale in the fight against crime and criminality.

The governor said he has consistently advised every Commissioner of Police posted to the state to dedicate their time to fighting crime, kidnapping and dissociate themselves from politics.

Speaking further, Governor Wike declared that Rivers State will not be part of any secessionist agenda and will not be deterred by nefarious activities of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to him, IPOB can pursue their aspiration elsewhere but leave Rivers State out of their activities.

The governor also charged the Acting IGP to make a difference, sanitise the police, fight criminality and create the required climate for the conduct of 2023 general election.

The IGP noted that lately some groups, including the IPOB had applied a rather brutish method in their agitations and killed security personnel, which will not be tolerated anymore.