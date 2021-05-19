Lagos begins three-day capacity building for retirees 

Lagos State Government on Wednesday began a three-day training/workshop for retirees of Lagos State Public Service on how to be employers of labour, remain active and have a veritable source of income even in retirement.

The training was organised by the Office of the Head of Service, Post Service Department at T -Block Conference Room, Ministry of Local government and Community Affairs, Alausa, Ikeja.

Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the training was the second edition of the quarterly training and sensitisation programme for the retirees of Lagos State Public Service.

He stated that the government realized that the retirees had worked tirelessly to sustain Lagos State as a Centre of Excellence, saying that most of them might not be up to 60 years, probably because they began work at a tender age and retired just after 50 years or more.

“All these people cannot be left uncatered for, hence the need to further train them to be employers of labour”, Muri-Okunola said.

Muri-Okunola, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the office, Mr. Samson Ajibade, said as energetic, vibrant and dynamic officers that they were when in active service, he did not believe that they are tired.

“This administration of our amiable Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is of the opinion that your exit from the Lagos State Public Service, is definitely not the end of your work life.

“Your retirement is therefore perceived as an opportunity for you to explore and pursue your aspirations. It is based on this premise that a form was introduced to you for the purpose of intimating us with your areas of interest in order to facilitate training and provide necessary support”, he said

He said the training focused on competences and innovative skill for entrepreneurship development in the areas of fish, poultry and snail farming.

“The maiden edition of this programme held last year December has provided lots of retirees with the opportunities of being equipped with the competencies and innovative skill for Entrepreneurship development in diverse areas. This year’s training is focused on fish, poultry and snail farming,” he stated.

According to the HOS, the maiden edition of the training programme was a huge success, adding that most of the participants trained haD already established their micro and small businesses.

He also said that the Office of the Head of Service, through the Post Service Department, was still supporting them by facilitating mentorship and empowerment from relevant ministries, departments and agencies of government.

“The Programme is being held quarterly to empower the teeming population of retirees, ensuring that they remain active, have veritable source of income even in retirement, become self-sufficient, employers of labour, as well as partners in progress by contributing to the economic growth of the State”, he added.

He, however, urged all participants to seize the opportunity provided by the state government by participating fully in the programme and pay necessary attention to all the details that would be provided by the facilitators in order to enjoy the full benefits at their disposal.

Director, Post Service Department, Office of the Head of Service, Mrs Bukola Durodola, said there was no doubt that some of the retirees were eager to commence their startup and could not wait to get busy with income earning activities after retirement.

“This is definitely a fantastic idea but the need to learn the ropes cannot be overemphasized, hence the need for the learning and training event being introduced to ensure that retirees are schooled in the art of running successful and profit making enterprises,” she said.