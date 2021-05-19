Rail track thief arrested in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

One Ejike Okeke, a member of syndicate who specialises in rail track stealing has been arrested by the Enugu Police Command.

The police also recovered one locally-made pistol with one live cartridge from him.

Okeke 18, of Nkwubor-Nike Village, Enugu East Local Government Area of the state, was arrested on May 9 at about 11.am.

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the arrest was achieved by police operatives attached to the Enugu Metro Area Command, in conjunction with operatives of the Vigilance group of Nchatancha-Nike in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that Okeke and others, who ran on sighting the operatives, were found attempting to vandalise railway tracks at Nkwubor rail-line, adding that investigation was ongoing to apprehend his other gang members that fled.

“In another development, operatives attached to Awkunanaw Police Division on May 11 at about 7:30 a.m., recovered one custom-coloured Toyota Camry Car with registration number: ENU 556 MH, along Amagugwu Road, Awkunanaw, Enugu.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the car was stolen from where it was parked at Abakaliki Road, Enugu, by the criminal gang, who abandoned the vehicle and fled due to intense pressure mounted by operatives.

In the meantime, discreet investigation to fish out the fleeing suspects had commenced, the police said.

“Also, on May 7, operatives attached to New Haven Police Division at 4:20a.m. recovered one yellow-coloured Bajaj Tricycle with UWN 468 VJ; MD2A25BY9LWG94183 and AN-101177 as its registration, chassis and engine numbers, respectively.

“The tricycle, suspected to have been stolen, was abandoned by its occupants at Chime Avenue, Enugu, after a hot chase by police operatives,’’ he said.

The police spokesman called on the rightful owners of the vehicle and tricycle to visit the respective police divisions, with relevant documents to identify and claim them.

He appealed to residents of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report suspected criminals and their activities to the nearest police station.

Ndukwe said that residents could call the command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172.