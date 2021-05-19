Senate President delivers moving tribute to ‘Mama Taraba’

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, paid a moving tribute to Late Senator Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan also known as ‘Mama Taraba’.

Lawan gave the tribute following a point of order raised by Senator Shuaibu Lau Isa, drawing the attention of the Senate to the demise of the lawmaker who represented Taraba North in the 7th Senate.

Lawan in a condolence message to the family of the deceased, described her as a beacon of peace and integrity.

He said: “Let me also on behalf of the Senate convey our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of Late Senator Aisha Al-Hassan.

“She served in this Senate in the 7th Assembly with distinction.

“She was a Distinguished Senator of integrity, excellence, capacity and peace.

“She believed in team work. She worked and was a friend to everyone in the 7th Assembly.

“Even though we didn’t belong to the same political party when we sat here in the 7th Assembly, it did not matter on our relationship because she was available to support every motion and bill regardless of who was sponsoring or behind the motions and bills.

“All she believed in was creating and sustaining a peaceful Nigeria, a country where every citizen will be secured and happy.

“Because death is an ultimate end for all of us, when we pray for her, we also pray for ourselves, that this ultimate end meets us when we will be at our best with our Lord.”

The upper chamber, thereafter, held a minute silence to honour the late Senator.

Al-Hassan, was born on September 16, 1959 in Jalingo, Taraba State, to Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim.

She was a former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, and was the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate for Taraba in the 2015 general elections.

She was reported to have died in a hospital recently in Cairo, Egypt at the age of 61.