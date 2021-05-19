Turkey-bound Nigerian Abubakar Sale arrested with 54 ATM cards

A money laundering suspect, Abubakar Sale has been arrested at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, with 54 ATM cards.

Sale was handed over on Wednesday to the Head of Kano Zonal Office of the EFCC by Area Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service in Kano, S.P Umar.

Umar told the EFCC head, Mualledi Farouq Dogondaji, to conduct further investigation.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Customs Area Command in Kano, Umar disclosed that the suspect was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Customs while attempting to board an Ethiopian Air plane to Turkey.

Upon his arrest, he was discovered to be carrying 54 ATM cards of different banks, bearing various names.

On receiving the suspect, Dogondaji commended the gesture by the Nigeria Customs in ensuring continuous partnership with the Commission.

He assured of proper investigation, adding that the Commission will communicate the outcome of the investigation and possible prosecution to the Customs Service.