Twitter fans stun Yemi Alade as she hits one million

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade, hit a million followers on Twitter Wednesday.

The Afropop songstress announced the news to his fans and wrote: “Yemi Alade Army! We move.”

Yemi Alade Army! We move pic.twitter.com/SyF9h61Xwp — ✊🏾 yemialade (@yemialadee) May 19, 2021

However, her announcement took a dramatic turn as some followers unfollowed her to push her below the one million mark. The figure fell to 998.2 and then 997.0.

She was jolted only for a while, as her followers base returned to the million mark.

A torrent of reactions captured the drama.

Here are some comments made:

Yemi Alade announced 1,000,000 followers on Twitter and people unfollowed her. Some of you self. Sigh. — Senior Man OA ✨ (@Biisi96) May 19, 2021

Yemi Alade announced her 1M followers milestone and 400 people unfollowed her immediately. Leaving her with 999.6. You people are wicked. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 19, 2021

Yemi alade celebrated 1M followers on twitter and people went to unfollow her😭😭 she's back to 998k. wtf 😩 — NWANERIAKU 1 NA AWKA-ETITTI 😊 (@Dasucre) May 19, 2021

Jack looking at you celebrating your 1million followers pic.twitter.com/hgm4s3wLLU — Deji (@Oj_deji) May 19, 2021

Nobody unfollowed Yemi Alade, you people should stop pushing false narratives and hate agenda. Twitter does timely clearance of bot/inactive accounts which is why her followers bounced back from 1 Million to 997K. Almost everyone would notice their followers reduced this morning. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄 (@_AsiwajuLerry) May 19, 2021

Yemi Alade celebrated having 1 million followers here and you guys decided to unfollow her 😭😭😭😭😂… Why una no like person progress?😂 — Havertz GrandDaddy is hopeful😪 (@ihampato) May 19, 2021

Yemi Alade announced 1M followers 6hrs ago, twitter removed 2k followers from her account. Now she’s on 998k 😭😭😭😭 — Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) May 19, 2021

Yemi Alade is celebrating 1 million followers and about 2k people decided to unfollow her. Isn’t that wickedness???? — Oluwafunmilayo🇳🇬 (@FunmiKolz) May 19, 2021