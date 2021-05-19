Why football is such a popular betting market in Nigeria

One of the best things about sports betting is that it is something pretty much anyone can do.

A few years ago, placing a bet would have been more of an exclusive pastime, saved for those that had access to a physical bookmaker that they could visit.

However, with technology evolving and things like smartphones becoming more popular, sports betting is much more accessible to all.

This means that the option to place a bet on a sporting match has opened up throughout places such as Nigeria, and it’s proving popular!

If you fancy placing your first-ever Nigeria sportybet, then you’ll be glad to know that it is now easier and more accessible than ever.

Why Is Sports Betting So Popular

Whether you’re looking specifically at Nigeria or not, there is no denying that sports betting is popular.

There are many reasons for this, but the diversity on what people can bet on definitely helps. There are so many different types of sports, as well as, levels of play which means that people can bet on anything they want.

There are also different types of bets that can be placed – who will score, what the score will be, which team will win, how many players will score overall etc.

This helps to keep things interesting and certainly contributes to the popularity of Nigerian sports bet websites and apps.

How Popular is Sports Betting in Nigeria?

Believe it or not, every single day in Nigeria there is around $25million spent on sports betting alone – which is proof itself that the gambling industry in Nigeria is one that is proving popular.

There are some statistics that estimate around 30% of people who live in Nigeria place a daily sports bet. Football betting in Nigeria is probably the most popular type of sporting bet to be placed in the country.

There are several reasons for this; however, the popularity of football in general definitely helps!

There are many keen football fans in this part of the world that have an interest in English teamsm#, as well as, those that are more local.

It is this underlying interest in the sport that has helped the popularity of sports betting increase.

Is Gambling Allowed?

One of the theories as to why football and sports betting is so popular is simply because it is allowed.

There are many African countries and some countries outside of Africa that simply do not allow any type of online gambling or sports betting.

In these countries, it is much harder to place a bet, and also against the law. If people wish to place a football bet in these countries they generally have to find a loophole, such as betting on a website that is based outside of the country.

Within Nigeria, it is an industry that is allowed to operate – which means that everyone knows it is safe to do and can operate above board.

There are many things that have contributed to the popularity of placing football bets in Nigeria, but the fact that people can place bets easily has definitely helped.

People definitely embrace doing things that they are allowed to do, especially when things are made easy.

Sports betting websites are available in abundance, all with their own offers and bonuses.

The fact that these are available 24/7 via websites and apps helps to ensure that it is as easy for people to place a sports bet as they would like.

It is this, and the fact that Nigeria allows residents to place a sporting bet in a regulated industry that has contributed to football betting in Nigeria becoming so popular.