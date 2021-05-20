APC governors meet Ayade

Some governors in the All Progressives Congress arrived in Calabar on Wednesday evening ahead of their meeting with Governor Ben Ayade today.

The APC governors are Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodima, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State among others, according to Government House sources.

It was gathered that the purpose of the meeting is to persuade Ayade to defect to APC after he complained about how he is being treated in PDP.

However, It is not certain if Ayade would succumb to the pressure to defect, the sources noted.

