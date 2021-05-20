Babangida alive, hale and hearty

Contrary to rumours, Nigeria’s former Military President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) is alive, hale and hearty.

Some online media platforms had reported earlier today that the 79 year-old retired general was dead.

But one of his media aides, Mahmud Abdullahi, refuted the news in an interview with The Nation.

He said news of death cannot be hidden in the north of Nigeria.

He said it was high time people stopped spreading false information.

P.M. News also confirmed that the story of Babangida’s death was false.

“It’s fake news, nothing like that”, said a senior journalist who has access to Babangida.

He said the rumour was fuelled by Babangida’s absence at the Minna Eid ground for prayers to mark the end of Ramadan.

Babangida, who will mark his 80th birthday on 17 August, is now confined to a wheelchair.