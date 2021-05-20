Ben Ayade: Why I joined APC [Updated]

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade who joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday has explained why he made the switch from PDP.

The governor attributed his move to the character of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also gave as his main reason the realisation that Cross River, which has been emasculated economically following the ceding of its oil wells, needed to be in sync with the party at the centre.

“Having seen and known the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and his commitment to this country, his nationalistic disposition and all the efforts he has made to bring Nigeria to where we are today, it is obvious that at this point, we needed to join hands with him to build a Nigeria that we can be proud of, he said.

“We need all governors to recognize that it is not party that matters. It is character, it is honour, it is commitment to the vision of this great nation.

“We all need to as a team, work ahead of the president by working towards building a prosperous country that the succession worries of 2023 will come without the fears and the worries the international community has for us.

Governor Ayade declared for the ruling party formally at the Cross River State Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office in Calabar.

This was after a meeting with six APC governors led by the party’s interim chairman and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

The APC interim chairman immediately declared Ayade a leader of the APC in Cross River State.

“I am here on behalf of the APC family to welcome His Excellency the Executive Governor of Cross River State formally to the APC.

“As from today, he is the leader of the party in the state, Buni said.

Other APC governors who witnessed the event were Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Solomon Lalong of Plateau , Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Jigawa governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

Also present was the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Others at the meeting were the state deputy governor, Prof Ivara Esu, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Eteng Williams Jones and members of the State House of Assembly.

Some National Assembly members, members of the Cross River State Executive Council members, Local Government chairmen and councillors also attended.