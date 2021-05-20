Breaking: Governor Ayade defects to APC

By Michael Adesina
Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Ayade announced his decision on Thursday morning in a meeting with six APC governors who visited him at the Government House.
According to him, “Cross River needs to connect with the centre.”
The governors who visited Ayade were Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.
Others are Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, Simon Lalong of Plateau state and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state.
The governors arrived in Calabar on Wednesday evening to poach the 53 year-old governor, who is in the midterm of his second tenure.
Ayade, a professor of microbiology, was a senator in the 7th Senate, between 2011-2015.
He hails from Kakum in Obudu LGA of the state.
He becomes the second PDP governor to leave the party, after Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, who jumped ship on 17 November 2020.
The APC has said it expects more PDP governors to switch to its side.
The next governor being expected is Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state.
PEOPLE DEAD PARTY, { PDP }
Please don’t under estimate PDP, they may want to come back. PDP can only be gone, if only Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is pronounced by the court that he’s not a Nigerian, Atiku is fully perforated with bribery and corrucption, he may want to bribe his way, please go to OBJ book it clears Atiku, OBJ said he does not know where he Atiku come from, Atiku cross the border to Nigeria, he got married to Titi he’s first wife through FAYAWO BORDER business when he was in Customs, Atiku stories is very short, Atiku is not a Nigerian, Atiku is the only power broker in PDP, no Atiku ! no PDP, forget it !
Ayade made a serious mistake that will hunt him for life. APC is Association of Political Criminals.
He made the right choice. PDP cannot be allowed to come back again in Nigeria
They messed up this country for 16 years. More governors will leave PDP.
You’ve made my day with your comment. PDP was in charge for 16 years and they didn’t achieve a damn thing.
This has been a known fact since 2019. While in PDP, he funded the campaign if Buhari’s election. Why can’t he contest second term election under APC and see if would have won the last election. Ge is looking for ministerial appointment but he would be disappointed. Can Nigerians handover their Fates to APC again? Time will tell