Breaking: Gunmen kill Bashir Namaska, son of Emir of Kontagora

By Aminu Garko/Minna

Alhaji Bashir Saidu Namaska, son of the Emir of Kontagora, has been killed by bandits in Niger state, the police said on Thursday.

Bashir was on his way to the father’s farm at Lioji village of Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police confirmed the killing in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Minna.

Usman said on May 20 at about 1500 hours, armed men suspected to be bandits went to the Emir of Kontagora farm close to Lioji village, shot one Alhaji Bashir Namaska, son of the Emir of Kontagora.

He was rushed to Abdul Azeez clinic, where he died.

The bandits also shot one Umar Maikatako and Saidu Shehu of Salka village of Magama Local Government Area.

They were taken to Kontagora General Hospital for treatment.

A joint patrol of Police/Army and vigilante team has been mobilized to the area while the Air Force conducted aerial surveillance.

Usman appealed to the residents to volunteer reliable information that could assist in apprehending criminal elements in the state.