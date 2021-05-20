Breaking: Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire in Gaza conflict

The Israeli Security Cabinet has approved a unilateral ceasefire to end the 11-day military offensive in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

The decision came after heavy US pressure to halt the offensive.

According to reports, the truce will come into effect by 2 am Israeli time.

Times of Israel said ministers in the high-level security cabinet voted unanimously in favour of the ceasefire.

Defense officials briefing the ministers told them Israel has “exhausted” all of its possible military achievements in the conflict with Hamas in the coastal enclave, according to the Ynet news site.

“Hamas is deterred and suffered serious blows,” the official was quoted as telling the ministers.

A Hamas official also confirmed the ceasefire with Israel, saying it’ll begin at 2 a.m.

The official said the ceasefire will “mutual and simultaneous.”