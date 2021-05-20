Buhari condoles with Sen. Mohammed Musa over father’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to Senator Sani Mohammed Musa over the death of his father.

Buhari also extended his condolences to Senator Musa’s family on the death of their beloved father, Alhaji Musa Tanko Bawa (Iyan Minna).

Buhari describes as shocking the death of the thoroughbred civil servant who devoted his life of service and honesty to the development of the Northern Region, working in different parts and capacities during his career in government.

“Iyan Minna was a committed civil servant, who exhibited the values of discipline, integrity and devotion wherever he found himself, he will surely be missed,” he said.

The president recalled that Iyan Minna’s tour of duty took him to Kaduna, Maiduguri, Gombe, Sokoto and Minna, his immediate community where he distinguished himself and left his footprints.

Buhari urged the children and other family members to take solace in the life of service and integrity which the late Tanko Bawa lived and uphold his memory by continuing the good works he left behind.

He prays that Allah would forgive his sins and reward him with Aljannah.