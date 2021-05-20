Child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River

The Anti-Human Trafficking/Child Labour Unit of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Cross River, has arrested a suspected child trafficker, Imabong Aniefiok-Samuel with a five-day-old baby boy.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday by officials of the NIS at Peace Park in the Etta Agbor area of Calabar Municipality.

A statement signed by the Spokesperson of NIS in the state, Supt. Amor Austin in Calabar on Thursday said that preliminary findings revealed that it was a case of child trafficking.

“The Assistant Comptroller-General of NIS in Cross River, Mrs Ijeoma Emenike has directed that the culprit and the baby be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution,’’ the statement said.

Mr Oba Jacob, Head of Operations of NAPTIP in the state, who received the suspect and the baby, said that the suspect would be used to trace others at large who had earlier indicated interest to buy the baby.

“As usual, we will definitely investigate the matter and if we are able to get all the suspects, we will take them to court for necessary action,” he said.