Club owner, 14 others arrested for internet fraud in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the EFCC, have arrested a club owner, alongside 14 other suspected internet fraudsters.

Emeka Williams Kingsley, the owner of Glass House, a club in the Abule Egba area of Lagos, was arrested alongside Adesoye Hussain Kehinde, Seun Joseph Adefala, Adebayo Gbadebo, Adebogun Olumuyiwa Adebowale, Aruna Ikoghane Odunayo, Israel Oluwatoyin, Junaid Idris Oladimeji, John Nnachi Ugochukwu, Oluwadare Olaiyan Aboderin, Ridwan Temitope Dada, Amosu Johnson Toby, Jimoh Kazeem Tunde, Oyemade Michael and Akeem Dada.

They were arrested on April 15, 2021, at the Club, following credible intelligence gathered about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include cars, mobile phones and laptop computers.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.