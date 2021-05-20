Davido acquires Rolls Royce Cullinan

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has announced the acquisition of a new wonder on wheels, 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan – Limited Edition Luxury SUV.

According to auto sites, the Rolls-Royce 2021 is a full-sized luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) produced by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which is valued at a staggering $382,000.

Sharing photos of himself the new whip, Davido wrote; “We rise by lifting others but don’t forget to reward yourself!!! WHO DEY ZUZU!! Just copped my first RR!! God is good! I’m forever grateful to y’all!! ❤️ … oh yea 2021 BTW 😇.”

We rise by lifting others but don’t forget to reward yourself!!! WHO DEY ZUZU!! Just copped my first RR!! God is good! I’m forever grateful to y’all!! ❤️ … oh yea 2021 BTW 😇 pic.twitter.com/1D2JGrNHtk — Davido (@davido) May 20, 2021

Last year, Davido took delivery of a brand new Lamborghini Aventador which costs between N143.6 million – N192.7 million.

On March 7, 2019, Davido announced that he was picking out whips to reward his crew, and Lati was supposed to be the last to get his own.

Lati’s gift pack reached him a few days after when he took to Instagram to thank the singer for being so generous with a new red Benz worth N70 million.

Also, another member of the 30BG, Aloma was rewarded with a Benz worth several millions of Naira in March 2019.