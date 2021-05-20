Explosion rocks Obasanjo’s library, 2 feared dead

At least two persons were on Thursday morning killed as a gas explosion rocked the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The explosion according to reports, occurred around 11:am at the Marque event centre within the Presidential Library when technicians were topping up gas into the air conditioner (AC).

A staff at OOPL who spoke to newsmen in animosity said two persons have been confirmed dead following the incident.

“The two gates leading into OOPL were shut while the security guards at the gate are currently turning visitors back,” the staff said.

Ogun State Fire Service men and security officials are currently in the premises to put the situation under control.

