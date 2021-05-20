Gimba Kumo, ex-son-in-law of Buhari speaks, faults ICPC

Mr. Gimba Kumo, a former son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, has faulted the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission(ICPC) on why he was declared wanted without prior invitation.

The ICPC had last Thursday declared Kumo wanted for “misappropriation of $65m” while he was Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

He was declared wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola.

However, Kumo responded to the ICPC’s declaration in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, which is dated May 18, 2021.

The letter was titled ‘Re: Declaration of Mallam Gimba Yau Kumo, OON, as a Wanted Person in National Dailies, Social Media and the ICPC Website’

In his letter, Kumo described the development as unfortunate, adding that no attempt was made at inviting him before he was declared wanted.

The letter signed by his lawyer, Chief O.U Orji, and Uwem Umoawan, read in part, “We were reliably informed by our client that he was never served with any official invitation in line with Section 29, 30, 31, and 32 of the ICPC Act, 2000.

“Since he left the FMBN, his private office and home addresses are well known to the public as both the DSS and the EFCC have also effected service/invitation to him personally which he honoured without any hesitation on the same issues as he does not have anything to hide.”

Kumo argued that the ICPC had violated its own Act by declaring him wanted without following due process.

He noted that he had already been investigated by the Department of State Services and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the report had been sent to President Buhari.

The former FMBN boss said the decision to declare him wanted was like a witch-hunt hence the hurry by the ICPC.

The letter further read, “Suffice it to be noted that the same allegations were duly investigated by the DSS and the EFCC and reports have been sent to the President. All the documents ranging from the invitation letters and our client’s reply with the documentary proofs will be found if demanded.

“Sir, it is instructive to ask why the witch-hunt? Why the hurry to declare our client wanted? Why the publication without properly inviting our client in accordance with the law? What actually is the aim behind these investigations having been investigated by the DSS and EFCC on the same subject matter?”

Kumo said he was ready to approach the ICPC the moment he is properly served with an invitation.