Gov. Zulum receives hero’s welcome in Maiduguri

The residents of Maiduguri gave a hero’s welcome to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum upon his arrival from a 21-day vacation.

Major roads from the Maiduguri International Airport were blocked as thousands lined up along the streets to cheer Zulum who arrived on Wednesday afternoon.

Many people were seen waving, others had flags running along the entourage and giving security forces a hard time as they attempted to catch a glimpse of the governor.

He was also welcomed by top government officials, party leaders.

The governor, however, assured that his administration’s top priority will remain the restoration of peace in the state to enable the revival of mass livelihoods through agricultural and other businesses.

Zulum while interacting with journalists also revealed that in the next two years of his tenure, the government will focus on the recruitment of more teachers and health workers to address the demands of the increasing population in the state.

The governor said the recruitment is to provide effective service delivery in the healthcare sector and education.

Governor Zulum had embarked on vacation on April 29.

Before his departure, Zulum wrote to Borno State Assembly, requesting that his Deputy, Kadafur be given full constitutional powers to take decisions without recourse to him, to which the assembly granted.

Zulum’s request was in compliance with provisions of section 190 (1) of the constitution, his letter to the assembly noted.