Hoodlums kill Police sergeant in Imo

Some unidentified hoodlums have killed a Police sergeant identified to be Loveday Obilonu attached to the Operations Department with force number, 447160.

The Police officer was killed on Wednesday, 19th May at Ukwu Uratta road, Owerri, Imo State according to a press statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bala Elkana.

SP Bala in the statement noted that the assailants were dressed in Military uniform and when they identified the police officer, they opened fire on him.

He noted that no civilian casualty was recorded and the command is on the trail of the perpetrators of the crime in other to bring them to justice.

The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, condoled with family and friends of the deceased sergeant who paid the supreme price in the cause of serving the nation.

He assured the family that the perpetrators will not escape justice.