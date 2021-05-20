How LASPARK improved lives of Lagosians – GM, Popoola

Mrs. Adetoun Popoola said the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) has been able to improve the lives of Lagosians in the area of beautification of open space, thereby enabling people to breathe cleaner air.

Popoola, The General Manager of LASPARK, stated this during an interactive session with journalists and partners on Wednesday.

She noted that LASPARK has the mandate to beautify Lagos and established gardens.

She said the agency has been able to achieve a lot by leveraging with partners.

Popoola also listed some of the parks that have been established and managed by LASPARK.

The parks and gardens include:

– Ndubisi Kanu Park, Alausa Ikeja

– Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island

-JJT Park, Alausa Ikeja

-Badagry Park, Badagry

– Dr. Abayomi Finnish Park, Oregun

– Ikorodu, Park, Ipakodo among others

While showcasing things done in the last two years by the agency to beautify Lagos, Popoola encouraged people to take up the opportunity to partner with LASPARK.

She said this will enable the agency to establish more gardens.

Popoola, however, charged Lagosians to take care of the established ones because they are for the people.

However, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, in his address, encouraged more people to partner with LASPARK to create a Greener Lagos.

Bello, who was represented by Permanent Secretary Mrs. Belinda Odeneye, also encouraged Lagosians to ensure that 30% of the space in their houses is green while charging them to plant trees to break winds and also have fresh air to breathe in.

However, Mr. Olusola Adekoya, a representative from Shodex Landmark Beautification Ltd, in his remark as one of the partners with LASPARK revealed that they have been working with the agency for 30 years.

He pointed out that the GM, LASPARK, Mrs Adetoun Popoola has done well in the beautification of Lagos State environment.

Another partner who spoke during the session, Mrs. Tolu Olusoga, a representative of RF Gardens revealed that they have been working with LASPARK for a year now.

She thanked the management of LASPARK for giving RF Gardens the opportunity to partner with them for a Greener Lagos.