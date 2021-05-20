Video: I was offered N100m to incriminate Davido – Aloma

Aloma, a former Personal Assistant Davido, said he was offered 100 million Naira in 2017 to accuse the popular entertainer of killing his friend, Tagbo.

Aloma stated this during an interview with singer, Jahbless.

Tagbo Umeike, a friend of Davido’s, died on his birthday, October 3, 2017, shortly after he was seen partying with Davido and his crew.

Tagbo was said to have been found unconscious inside his car that was parked in front of Lagos Island General hospital. He reportedly died after having several shots of tequila.

Tagbo’s death was made public by actress, Caroline Danjuma. At the time, she accused Davido and his friends of abandoning the body of Tagbo at a General Hospital and running off.

However, defending Davido, celebrity photographer, Elejo, posted on his Instagram page on October 4, 2017, a video where Davido and his crew were celebrating Tagbo’s birthday.

He said Davido and the rest of the crew decided to go to Oniru beach with Tagbo. He added that Tagbo left in his own car and that was the last they heard and saw of him.

Davido was later invited to the Nigeria Police Area ‘A’ Command, popularly called Lion Building, in Lagos, for questioning.

Aloma, who was Davido’s PA at the time, claimed that while in the Lion Building, the DPO, Tagbo’s lawyer, and someone else he wouldn’t name, told him he was the “fall guy”.

He said the person he won’t name offerred him N100m to name Davido as the killer.

Please watch the interview below: