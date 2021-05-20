Lagos recovers N67m for indigent residents

The Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Justice has recovered over ₦67 million for indigent residents who have different cases in court in the Last one year.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN made the disclosure during the ministry’s annual press briefing on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 in Alausa, Ikeja.

He said the sum of N67,305,422.00 that was recovered has been handed to the residents.

Onigbanjo, while rendering an account of the ministry’s activities between April 2020 and April 2021, said the government’s Office of Public Defender (OPD) won 82 of its cases, with 39 against its position.

The commissioner said OPD also secured the release of 198 #EndSARS protesters who were arrested by security operatives.

Onigbanjo added that the inmates were defended in court hearings by government lawyers from the OPD.

The commissioner stated that some of the cases were resolved through the plea bargain option.

The Senior Advocate noted that the ministry’s Citizen Mediation Centre (CMC) resolved 9,686 cases out of 12,358 within the year under review.

Onigbanjo said CMC recently aided the restoration of a family to their apartment after being locked out by the aggrieved landlord for 18 days.

He said the state government will continue to evolve in its resolve to promote speeding dispensation of justice which birthed the introduction of Telephone mediation.

The commissioner listed other achievements in quick justice delivery to also include the introduction of Virtual Court Sitting.

Onigbanjo said the state judiciary has treated about 490 cases through virtual hearing for judgments and rulings.

He reiterated that the first virtual Court hearing in Lagos was held on 4 May 2020 where one Olalekan Hameed was sentenced to death by hanging.